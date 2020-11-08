Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Martensville, Sask., McDonald’s shuts down Sunday after employee contracts COVID-19

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 8, 2020 3:58 pm
Click to play video 'Saskatchewan businesses continue to struggle amid pandemic pressure' Saskatchewan businesses continue to struggle amid pandemic pressure
As Saskatchewan celebrates small business week, experts say they continue to face an uncertain future. – Oct 22, 2020

McDonald’s Canada says it has closed one of its Martensville, Sask., restaurants for cleaning after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to the company, the employee works at the McDonald’s at 100 Centennial Dr. N.

Read more: Warman, Sask. McDonald’s shuts down for cleaning after employee contracts COVID-19

The person worked their last shift on Nov. 4, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., says McDonald’s Canada.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” McDonald’s Canada said in a press release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We are working to ensure we reopen safely, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Dewdney Avenue McDonald’s in Regina closes for cleaning after employee contracts coronavirus

Employees who may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive have been asked to self-isolate until further information is available.

Any guests who visited the restaurant on Oct. 31 are asked to follow advice from public health, which includes self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

This is the third McDonald’s in Saskatchewan that has closed this week due to an employee testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The other restaurants closed included the Warman, Sask., location, and the McDonald’s on Dewdney Avenue.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan restaurants, hotels prepare for pandemic winter' Saskatchewan restaurants, hotels prepare for pandemic winter
Saskatchewan restaurants, hotels prepare for pandemic winter – Oct 23, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19Saskatchewan NewsMcDonald'sCoronavirus UpdatesSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 updateMartensville Newsmartensville mcdonalds
Flyers
More weekly flyers