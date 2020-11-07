Menu

Health

Saskatoon McDonald’s shuts down for cleaning after employee contracts COVID-19

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 7, 2020 1:05 pm
Click to play video 'Masks now mandatory in public places in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert' Masks now mandatory in public places in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert
WATCH: In the continuing effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, face masks are now mandatory in all public places in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

McDonald’s Canada says it has closed one of its Saskatoon restaurants for cleaning after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the company, the employee works at the McDonald’s at 920 Centennial Blvd.

Read more: Dewdney Avenue McDonald’s in Regina closes for cleaning after employee contracts coronavirus

The person worked their last shift on Oct. 31, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., says McDonald’s Canada.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” McDonald’s Canada said in a press release.

“We are working to ensure we reopen safely, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities.”

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

Employees who may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive have been asked to self-isolate until further information is available.

Any guests who visited the restaurant on Oct. 31 is asked to follow advice from public health, which includes self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan restaurants, hotels prepare for pandemic winter' Saskatchewan restaurants, hotels prepare for pandemic winter
Saskatchewan restaurants, hotels prepare for pandemic winter – Oct 23, 2020
