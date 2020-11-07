Saskatoon McDonald’s shuts down for cleaning after employee contracts COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

McDonald’s Canada says it has closed one of its Saskatoon restaurants for cleaning after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the company, the employee works at the McDonald’s at 920 Centennial Blvd.

The person worked their last shift on Oct. 31, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., says McDonald’s Canada.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” McDonald’s Canada said in a press release.

“We are working to ensure we reopen safely, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities.”

Employees who may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive have been asked to self-isolate until further information is available.

Any guests who visited the restaurant on Oct. 31 is asked to follow advice from public health, which includes self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

