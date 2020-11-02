Dewdney Avenue McDonald’s in Regina closes for cleaning after employee contracts coronavirus

The Regina McDonald’s on the corner of Dewdney Avenue and Albert Street has closed for a thorough cleaning and sanitization after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee, who last worked on Halloween from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., reported their positive diagnosis to the restaurant chain Monday, McDonald’s said in a press release sent out the same day.

All other employees who may have been in close contact with them have been asked to quarantine, said the press release, which advised that patrons who visited the restaurant on Saturday should follow the advice of public health.

The restaurant had not been listed in a Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) alert regarding potential public exposure as of early Monday afternoon. However, the SHA has been advising people who visit the locations in its alerts to self-monitor for 14 days and if they develop symptoms, they should immediately contact Healthline 811 or their family doctor or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” McDonald’s said in the press release. “We are working to ensure we reopen safely.

“We continue to work with local health authorities to support our people and our guests, and look forward to getting back to serving our community as soon as we can.”

