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Canada

Kristi Noem hired in strategic advisory role for B.C. mining company

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 16, 2026 10:54 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump replaces Kristi Noem as Homeland Security chief'
Trump replaces Kristi Noem as Homeland Security chief
FILE: U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he has reassigned former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and named Sen. Markwayne Mullin as her replacement. Trump said Noem would be given the new role of Special Envoy for the Shield of Americas." – Mar 5, 2026
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Former U.S. secretary of homeland security and current special envoy to the Shield of the Americas Kristi L. Noem has been hired by a British Columbia mineral exploration company.

In a release on its website, NovaRed Mining Inc., whose head office is located in Vancouver, said Noem has joined the company in a “strategic advisory role to support NovaRed’s mission of acquiring and advancing critical mineral exploration opportunities through its artificial intelligence-enhanced technology platform.”

In March, Noem was reassigned from her role as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, after serving 13 months.

In a post on Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Noem, “who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!, will be moving to the new role of ‘Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas.’”

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Click to play video: 'Krist Noem blames ‘violent’ protesters for Minneapolis chaos'
Krist Noem blames ‘violent’ protesters for Minneapolis chaos

Following the announcement, Noem thanked Trump for appointing her as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas and said she looks forward to working with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

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“The Western Hemisphere is absolutely critical for U.S. security. In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise, I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security,” Noem wrote.

Noem faced criticism while overseeing Trump’s immigration crackdown, including over the shooting deaths of two protesters — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — in Minneapolis at the hands of immigration enforcement officers. The former South Dakota governor was also criticized over the way her department has spent billions of dollars allocated to it by Congress.

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NovaRed Mining said Noem has “extensive experience spanning economic development, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, national security, and public-private collaboration.”

The company said she also has broad experience in government affairs, strategic planning, regulatory matters, stakeholder engagement and large-scale organizational leadership.

Brian Goss, Chief Executive Officer of NovaRed Mining Inc., stated in a release that, “Kristi brings exceptional leadership experience and a deep understanding of the policy, regulatory, and economic factors that influence infrastructure investment, resource development, and long-term economic growth.

“Her perspective and experience working across government and industry will be valuable as NovaRed advances its corporate development strategy and evaluates new opportunities.”

Click to play video: 'Minneapolis ICE shooting: DHS Noem doubles down on defence of officer who killed Renee Good'
Minneapolis ICE shooting: DHS Noem doubles down on defence of officer who killed Renee Good

Noem also commented in the statement, saying, “I look forward to supporting the Company’s strategic objectives. In an increasingly competitive global environment, secure and reliable access to critical minerals has become an important economic and national security priority.

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“NovaRed is pursuing opportunities in sectors that will remain important to long-term growth and supply-chain resilience, and I am excited to contribute my experience in public policy, stakeholder engagement, and strategic planning as the Company advances its initiatives.”

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