Kangaroo captured after delicate operation, Quebec officials say

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A red kangaroo that had been on the loose in Quebec has been captured following what officials described as a delicate operation.

In an update Tuesday, authorities confirmed the animal is now in the care of professionals who will assess its health. Further details were not immediately available.

Earlier, the province’s wildlife department said specialized teams, including zoological veterinarians, animal health technicians and wildlife protection officers, had been mobilized after the kangaroo was first reported at large. Videos taken by residents showing the animal hopping around a field in Boucherville, Que., made the rounds on social media on Friday.

3:54 Body camera footage released of kangaroo capture in Ontario

Officials stressed the capture required careful planning to maximize the animal’s chances of survival. Kangaroos are considered particularly sensitive to anesthesia, increasing the risks involved in such operations.

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The department warned that rushing an intervention could compromise the capture, trigger stress and unpredictable behaviour, and potentially endanger the animal’s life.

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Specialized equipment and controlled use of anesthetics were required to safely subdue the kangaroo, in accordance with Quebec’s wildlife conservation laws.

Authorities also reminded the public that capturing or keeping exotic animals without proper permits is illegal in the province.

“The safe recovery of these animals requires specific expertise,” the department said, warning that unauthorized attempts to intervene could worsen the situation.

The government noted the incident stems from a failure to comply with regulations governing the captivity of exotic animals, which require permits, secure facilities and strict standards to ensure both public safety and animal welfare.