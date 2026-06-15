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Canada

Mystery marsupial missing on Montreal’s South Shore: SPCA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2026 4:52 pm
1 min read
Montreal marsupial View image in full screen
The large animal protection agency Galahad SPCA says a marsupial, as shown in this handout photo, has been on the loose on Montreal's South Shore for days. Handout-Galahad via The Canadian Press
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An animal protection agency says a small marsupial has been on the loose on Montreal’s South Shore for days.

Galahad SPCA says it’s unclear whether the animal is a small kangaroo or a wallaby.

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Videos taken by residents showing the animal hopping around a field in Boucherville, Que., made the rounds on social media on Friday.

Galahad director Chamie Angie Cadorette says her organization received a call on Wednesday from a concerned citizen who had noticed the animal during a trip to a horse stable in the area.

Cadorette says she learned through government agencies that the stable did not have the necessary permits for an exotic animal, adding that the marsupial likely escaped from the facility.

She says Galahad doesn’t have authorization from the provincial government to rescue the animal.

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