Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

4 COVID-19-related deaths reported at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 12:06 pm
Four deaths at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon happened after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Nov. 17.
Four deaths at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon happened after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Nov. 17. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

LutherCare Communities says the deaths of four residents at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon are COVID-19-related.

In an update posted Tuesday, LutherCare said the deaths happened after an outbreak was declared on Nov. 17 and were determined as being coronavirus-related by health officials.

Read more: 28 people test positive for COVID-19 at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon

There are currently 39 active cases among residents and 14 staff have tested positive at the special care home, LutherCare said.

They added that not all instances of staff testing positive were the result of contracting the virus at work.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Management and staff of Luther Special Care Home continue to work diligently to contain the virus to one unit of the home through extensive infection control protocols,” the update said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Although staffing remains a challenge, we continue to work with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, other long-term care homes and Home Care to support the care of the residents in the home.”

Click to play video '28 people test positive for COVID-19 at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon' 28 people test positive for COVID-19 at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon
28 people test positive for COVID-19 at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon – Nov 22, 2020

Visitation at the home is currently restricted to end-of-life reasons only, which is in place until further notice.

LutherCare said the home has been selected to bring in an Abbott Panbio Point of Care testing device.

Officials said once training is complete, it will provide COVID-19 test results in 15 minutes.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Regina’s Santa Maria long-term care home

LutherCare also said a resident at Luther Tower (Independent Living), where there is a suspected outbreak, has also tested positive.

Story continues below advertisement

Access, including visitation, is temporarily suspended at Luther Tower.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19Coronavirus UpdatesSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 updateLong-term Care FacilityLutherCare CommunitiesLuther Special Care Homeoutbreak at long term care facility
Flyers
More weekly flyers