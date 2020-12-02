4 COVID-19-related deaths reported at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

LutherCare Communities says the deaths of four residents at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon are COVID-19-related.

In an update posted Tuesday, LutherCare said the deaths happened after an outbreak was declared on Nov. 17 and were determined as being coronavirus-related by health officials.

There are currently 39 active cases among residents and 14 staff have tested positive at the special care home, LutherCare said.

They added that not all instances of staff testing positive were the result of contracting the virus at work.

“Management and staff of Luther Special Care Home continue to work diligently to contain the virus to one unit of the home through extensive infection control protocols,” the update said.

“Although staffing remains a challenge, we continue to work with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, other long-term care homes and Home Care to support the care of the residents in the home.”

Visitation at the home is currently restricted to end-of-life reasons only, which is in place until further notice.

LutherCare said the home has been selected to bring in an Abbott Panbio Point of Care testing device.

Officials said once training is complete, it will provide COVID-19 test results in 15 minutes.

LutherCare also said a resident at Luther Tower (Independent Living), where there is a suspected outbreak, has also tested positive.

Access, including visitation, is temporarily suspended at Luther Tower.