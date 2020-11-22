28 people test positive for COVID-19 at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Luther Special Care Home (LSCH) is reporting 28 cases of COVID-19 at its long-term care facility days after an outbreak was declared.

LutherCare Communities, which operates the Saskatoon care home, says it will not be releasing any further details at this time to protect the privacy of residents and staff.

The outbreak was declared on Nov. 17 by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

It’s unknown how many residents live in LSCH, but its website says they have “129 beds for Level 3 and 4 care, including a secure 49-bed dementia care unit.”

A spokesperson for the organization says they are working with the SHA and public health to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

“LutherCare Communities was proactive in implementing infection control and screening protocols early on in this pandemic,” operations lead for LutherCare Communities, Ivan Olfert, said in a statement.

“We continue to work closely with public health authorities to move Luther Special Care Home into recovery.”

Olfert added, they “are taking every precaution necessary to contain the virus, with the health and safety of our residents and staff remaining our top priority.”

This is the largest COVID-19 outbreak identified at a long-term care home in Saskatchewan since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday, there are seven active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes, three at assisted living facilities, four at a group home, and one at a care home.

Last week, the province restricted visitation at all care homes except for compassionate reasons.

