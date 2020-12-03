Menu

Health

City of Calgary to update COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 3, 2020 11:55 am
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi announces a new state of local emergency from the city's emergency operations centre, pictured on Nov. 25, 2020.
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi announces a new state of local emergency from the city's emergency operations centre, pictured on Nov. 25, 2020. City of Calgary / provided

The City of Calgary is scheduled to provide an update early Thursday afternoon on the city’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief Sue Henry and Mayor Naheed Nenshi are set to provide the update at 12:15 p.m. Global News will live stream the media availability in this story post.

The update comes just over a week after Calgary declared its second state of local emergency amid the ongoing pandemic.

Calgary declares second coronavirus pandemic-related state of local emergency

Calgary Police Service chief Mark Neufeld and the city’s chief bylaw officer Ryan Pleckaitis will also be on hand for the availability.

According to the most recent COVID-19 data released Wednesday afternoon, the city of Calgary had 5,262 active cases of COVID-19. The entire city remained on the province’s “enhanced” list.

More to come…

