Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Kenney to join Hinshaw for Wednesday COVID-19 update

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted December 2, 2020 1:33 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Alberta identifies 1,307 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths on Tuesday' Coronavirus: Alberta identifies 1,307 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths on Tuesday
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced the province identified 1,307 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Alberta’s premier will be joining the chief medical officer of health for the province’s COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Hinshaw announced 1,307 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing Alberta’s total of active cases to 16,628.

Read more: Albertans should prepare for ‘much different’ holiday season as COVID-19 cases spike: Hinshaw

There were 479 people in hospital, with 97 of those in the ICU.

An additional 10 deaths were announced, bringing the province’s death toll to 551.

To date, the province has completed 2,270,972 COVID-19 tests and 42,305 people have recovered.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Which COVID-19 treatments are available in Canada?' Coronavirus: Which COVID-19 treatments are available in Canada?
Coronavirus: Which COVID-19 treatments are available in Canada?

On Tuesday, Hinshaw warned Albertans to prepare for a very different holiday season.

Trending Stories

“I know many people across the province are starting to plan for the holiday season,” Hinshaw said. “For many of us, this upcoming season is about socializing and spending time together.

“It’s been a long hard year… and I know how important these holidays are for Albertans.

“But in a year that is anything but typical how we celebrate won’t be typical either.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Top doctor asks Albertans to prepare ‘for a much different holiday season’' Coronavirus: Top doctor asks Albertans to prepare ‘for a much different holiday season’
Coronavirus: Top doctor asks Albertans to prepare ‘for a much different holiday season’

Hinshaw warned that Albertans should be planning for online celebrations and small outside gatherings, although the provincial government won’t be announcing the actual measures for the last week of December until later in the month.

– With files from Allison Bench, Global News

