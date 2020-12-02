Kenney to join Hinshaw for Wednesday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s premier will be joining the chief medical officer of health for the province’s COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Hinshaw announced 1,307 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing Alberta’s total of active cases to 16,628.

There were 479 people in hospital, with 97 of those in the ICU.

An additional 10 deaths were announced, bringing the province’s death toll to 551.

To date, the province has completed 2,270,972 COVID-19 tests and 42,305 people have recovered.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw warned Albertans to prepare for a very different holiday season.

“I know many people across the province are starting to plan for the holiday season,” Hinshaw said. “For many of us, this upcoming season is about socializing and spending time together.

“It’s been a long hard year… and I know how important these holidays are for Albertans.