Protest at Saqib Shahab’s home denounced by Saskatchewan Medical Association

The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) is denouncing a protest at the private residence of the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, this past weekend.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said officers responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. and monitored the situation until the protesters left around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23.

SMA president Dr. Barb Konstantynowicz said the protest was an effort by a small group of protesters to harass and intimidate one of its members and they stand firmly with Shahab and all of his public health colleagues working through the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Bringing a protest to Dr. Shahab’s private residence is absolutely unacceptable and the SMA condemns these actions,” Konstantynowicz said in a press release on Monday.

“The SMA is extremely grateful for Dr. Shahab’s tireless, dedicated efforts in fighting the pandemic on behalf of the people of the province.

“Since the pandemic, physicians and all health-care providers have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to caring for and putting the safety Saskatchewan citizens first. Everyone’s effort to reduce the spread of this virus is critical … measures such as mask wearing, physical distancing, hand-washing and limiting the size of gatherings, remain the best defence against COVID-19 spread.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe released a statement after the protest saying it was “simply unacceptable, sickening and wrong.”

Konstantynowicz said she commends the premier for denouncing these kinds of tactics as wrong and misdirected.

According to Moe’s statement, the provincial government is evaluating “long-term security options to ensure that Dr. Shahab can continue focusing on providing the valuable advice he has throughout the pandemic without needing to worry about his personal safety or that of his family.”

The SMA, the provincial chapter of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), says it’s the voice of over 2,400 practising physicians in Saskatchewan.