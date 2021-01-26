Fairhaven long-term care residents first in Peterborough to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough was the first facility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Peterborough, the region’s health unit reports Tuesday.

According to Peterborough Public Health, Elizabeth Campbell, 106, a resident at Fairhaven, was the first to receive a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday afternoon.

She received it from Lori Rowsell, an infection prevention and control practitioner at Fairhaven, a municipally run facility that has dealt with several coronavirus outbreaks, including a 40-day outbreak that claimed the lives of three residents in November.

“This is an exciting day for Peterborough,” stated Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health.

“Immunizing long-term care home residents with the COVID-19 vaccine is the first step to seeing our vulnerable populations protected against COVID-19.”

All public health units are required to vaccinate long-term care home residents with their first dose by Feb. 5, the health unit stated.

The health unit over the next two weeks will vaccinate approximately 1,100 LTCH residents in their jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The health unit as of Monday evening reported 42 active cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction with three active outbreaks.

“The Peterborough Inter-agency COVID-19 Vaccine Planning Team is working to determine the next population in Peterborough to receive the vaccine,” the health unit stated. “This will depend on a number of criteria including provincial guidelines, COVID-19 risk for each population, and supply of the vaccine locally.”

On Monday, the vaccine was administered to staff at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

