Peterborough hospital receives COVID-19 vaccine; doses arrive Tuesday at long-term care homes

The first local supply of COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday and further supplies will be delivered to long-term care homes this week, the region’s health unit reports.

According to Peterborough Public Health, the first local supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to the hospital in the morning. Administration of the vaccine to long-term care residents in the health unit’s jurisdiction will begin on Tuesday.

“In alignment with provincial strategy, PRHC and PPH will work together to support the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in our community,” the health unit said.

“Long-term care homes and retirement homes deemed high-risk have been prioritized in the province as the population with highest risk for COVID-19 related complications. It is for this reason that LTCHs will be the first to receive the vaccine in Peterborough.”

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday morning. Peterborough Public Health

There are no high-risk retirement homes in Peterborough, the health unit noted, as planning for Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout began in late December 2020.

“PPH and PRHC in collaboration with various other community groups are continuing this planning to expand immunization as supply allows,” the health unit said.

Further immunization plans will be released as they are finalized, the health unit said.

The Peterborough hospital is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak after a patient in the A2/B2 units (stroke rehab) tested positive last week.

