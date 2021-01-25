Coronavirus: Peterborough area active cases fall to 42 with 7 more resolved

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported just one new case of the novel coronavirus on Monday afternoon.

The cases come after 11 new cases were reported on the weekend in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

An additional case was reported which was merged from previous days, the health unit notes.

There were also seven additional resolved cases reported, leaving 42 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday for the health unit, down from 48 around 24 hours earlier.

There are currently 72 close contacts, down from 77 on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says three outbreaks continue at the following locations:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre, declared Jan. 21 with one patient.

Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook, declared Jan. 17. One resident initially tested positive, but the home reports the case “appears to be a false positive.”

Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield, declared Jan. 17. Details unavailable.

Peterborough Public Health COVID-19 data for Monday, Jan. 25. Peterborough Public Health

Since the pandemic was declared, there have been seven COVID-19 related deaths: two in April; three attributed to a November outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care; and two people this month. There have been 18 resolved outbreaks involving 86 cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Monday there are currently 16 patients with COVID-19. There are now 10 patient transfers from other areas as a result of provincial directives.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit also reported more than 41,150 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus — approximately 1 in four people.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.