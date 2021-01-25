Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 11 new cases over weekend in Peterborough and area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 9:49 am
Peterborough Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
Peterborough Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough Public Health reported a dozen new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

As of Sunday evening, there have been 514 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the region since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 — up from 502 reported on Friday evening. There were 11 new cases over Saturday and Sunday and an additional case from previous days was added to Sunday’s data, the health unit notes.

Read more: COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health says data supports return of students to classrooms

There were nine more resolved cases since Friday to stand at 48 active cases and 77 close contacts for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

As of Sunday, there were three active outbreaks:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Peterborough Regional Health Centre, declared Jan. 21 with one patient.
  • Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook, declared Jan. 17. One resident initially tested positive, but the home reports the case “appears to be a false positive.”
  • Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield, declared Jan. 17. Details unavailable.

Since the pandemic was declared, there have been seven COVID-19 related deaths: two in April; three attributed to a November outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care; and two people this month.

Trending Stories

The health unit reported more than 41,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario teen dies after contracting COVID-19 at LTC workplace' Coronavirus: Ontario teen dies after contracting COVID-19 at LTC workplace
Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19OutbreakPRHCPeterborough Regional Health CentrePeterborough COVIDPeterborough Public Heatlh
Flyers
More weekly flyers