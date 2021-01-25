COVID-19: 11 new cases over weekend in Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported a dozen new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

As of Sunday evening, there have been 514 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the region since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 — up from 502 reported on Friday evening. There were 11 new cases over Saturday and Sunday and an additional case from previous days was added to Sunday’s data, the health unit notes.

There were nine more resolved cases since Friday to stand at 48 active cases and 77 close contacts for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

As of Sunday, there were three active outbreaks:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre, declared Jan. 21 with one patient.

Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook, declared Jan. 17. One resident initially tested positive, but the home reports the case “appears to be a false positive.”

Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield, declared Jan. 17. Details unavailable.

Since the pandemic was declared, there have been seven COVID-19 related deaths: two in April; three attributed to a November outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care; and two people this month.

The health unit reported more than 41,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

