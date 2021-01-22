COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health says data supports return of students to classrooms

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health says COVID-19 case data supports the return of students to the classroom in its jurisdiction.

On Friday, the health unit provided an update on its decision to allow students to end virtual learning at home and return to in-class learning. The health unit is one of seven in Ontario granted approval by the province to allow students back into schools.

Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, the health unit’s medical officer of health, says the area’s weekly case incidence rate continues to decline, giving her confidence there’s no major risk to students.

The health unit reported 45 active COVID-19 as of 4:30 p.m. Friday. In comparison, a month ago there were 24 active cases on Dec. 22 and that spiked to 95 active cases on Jan. 4. The active cases have been declining ever since.

In the last four weeks, 153 cases have been associated with contact with an existing case, while 43 cases are linked to community spread, the health unit notes on its COVID-tracker site.

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

“I believe the data supports the return to the classroom on Monday, Jan. 25 for both publicly-funded and private schools here in Peterborough city and county,” said Salvaterra.

Salvaterra said school closures will only be considered if there is a significant “in-school” outbreak.

“Given the harms of prolonged school closures, I believe that daily in-person classroom learning is best, as it allows for consistency, stability and equity for all children regardless of their home circumstances,” she said.

Starting Monday, public health measures for schools have increased including mandatory masks for pupils in grades 1 to 3 — previously it was only a recommended suggestion.

In addition, screening protocols have been enhanced, Salvaterra noted.

“All staff will be required to provide daily confirmation or proof of having completed their daily self-screen, prior to their arrival at school,” she said, adding it applies to visitors and parents of elementary students.

As of February 10th, proof of screening will apply to high school students, Salvaterra noted.

However, the back-to-school decision hasn’t come without concerns, says Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith. He says he’s been receiving concerns from some constituents questioning why the province is allowing students to return to class while the provincial stay-at-home order remains in effect.

His answer: Mental health.

“The sooner we can get those kids back to a sense of normalcy; the sooner we can do things, they can do things that they used to be able to do, the better it is for them,” he said.

Smith says the reopening of schools is the first of many steps in province’s pandemic recovery.

“Keep in mind, you can’t run before you can walk; you can’t walk before you crawl,” he said. “We’re at the stage right now of crawling. We’re showing that we can open up a little bit.”

— With files from Jessica Nyznik, Global News Peterborough