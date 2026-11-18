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Canadians across the country are falling sick and the flu is to blame.

The positivity rate for influenza, including the dominant H1N1 strain, have nearly doubled in a span of three weeks, data from Health Canada shows.

For the week ending Nov. 13, 4,221 cases of influenza were detected in Canada. This means that 13.7 per cent of all tests have come back positive. This was up from 10.8 per cent for the week ending Oct. 31 and 7.8 per cent for the week ending Nov. 24.

Almost all of the recent infections (99 per cent) are of the Influenza A H1N1 strain and the segment of the population hit the hardest is Canadians aged 65 or older.

Nearly half (45 per cent) of those who tested positive for the flu are 65 years of age or older.

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“The start of the flu season this year has been a little bit earlier than what we historically would expect,” said Dr. Fahad Razak, internal medicine physician at St. Michael’s Hospital.

The rate of hospitalizations has also been on an upward trajectory, with 1.9 hospitalizations per 100,000 of population, Health Canada said.

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“We see higher rates of hospitalizations among the very young and older individuals, those who are immunosuppressed or more susceptible,” Razak said.

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While overall flu cases have been on the rise, the flu season remains uneven.

The positivity rate in British Columbia has been marked as “high” in the 17.8 per cent to 27.8 per cent range, while Alberta’s positivity rate was between 18.8 per cent and 28.8 per cent.

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Yukon had the highest and widest range, with positivity ranging from 23.5 per cent to 37.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, Ontario remained in the “low” five to 10 per cent positivity range, while Quebec had a “moderate” positivity rate between 11.3 per cent to 21.2 per cent.

“Once the flu season starts, it’s only a matter of time before every part of the country experiences a very significant rise,” Razak said.

Vaccination rates remain low, with only 21 per cent of adults without chronic medical conditions getting their shot. This is down from 28.5 per cent during the 2023-2024 flu season and from 30 per cent during the 2019-2020 flu season.

While vaccination rates have been on a steady decline since the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s early flu season is a “complication factor,” Razak said.

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“We tend to try and time the flu season and the vaccine very closely because we know that the vaccine works best immediately after you’re vaccinated. As time goes by, your immune system and your immune response tends to weaken a little bit,” he said.

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While some jurisdictions like Alberta moved up their vaccine schedule this year, the flu season was so early that it snuck up on many Canadians before they could get their shots, Razak said.

“This year, the timing is off because the season comes earlier than expected,” he said.

However, there is good news if you think you missed your window, even if you got sick this year.

“You have not missed your window,” he said.

The vaccine is an “excellent match” for the dominant H1N1 strain this year, Razak said, and should give you good coverage against the infection.