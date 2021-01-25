Menu

Canada
January 25 2021 2:16pm
02:28

Coronavirus: Ford says COVID-19 vaccinations for vulnerable seniors, caretakers running ‘well ahead of schedule’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday that the province is accelerating COVID-19 vaccinations for vulnerable seniors and those who take care of them, stating they are running “well ahead of schedule.” Ford said he has asked Gen. Rick Hillier of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force to complete all long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes provincewide by Feb. 5 instead of Feb. 15.

