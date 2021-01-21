Man dead after industrial accident at Mississauga construction site

Send this page to someone via email

A man who is believed to be in his 30s has died after an industrial accident at a Mississauga construction site Thursday afternoon, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cawthra Road and Hyacinthe Boulevard, south of Burnhamthorpe Road East, just before 5:45 p.m.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News their crews were called after a man fell down a shaft, but a Peel Regional Police spokesperson said a tunnel collapsed.

Three other workers were in the same area at the time, but they didn’t sustain any injuries.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour was called in to investigate the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

