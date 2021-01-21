Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man dead after industrial accident at Mississauga construction site

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 10:22 pm
The incident happened at a construction site Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened at a construction site Thursday afternoon. Global News

A man who is believed to be in his 30s has died after an industrial accident at a Mississauga construction site Thursday afternoon, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cawthra Road and Hyacinthe Boulevard, south of Burnhamthorpe Road East, just before 5:45 p.m.

Trending Stories

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News their crews were called after a man fell down a shaft, but a Peel Regional Police spokesperson said a tunnel collapsed.

Three other workers were in the same area at the time, but they didn’t sustain any injuries.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour was called in to investigate the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policePeel ParamedicsIndustrial AccidentMississauga newsIndustrial accident Mississauga
Flyers
More weekly flyers