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Canada

Estée Lauder settles class-action lawsuit over 2023 data breaches

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted April 28, 2026 11:50 am
1 min read
Estee Lauder products are displayed at a department store in S. Portland, Maine. View image in full screen
FILE - Estée Lauder products are displayed at a department store in South Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File).
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Cosmetics manufacturer Estée Lauder has reached a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit relating to two data breaches.

The lawsuit relates to two separate data breaches in May and July of 2023 that “potentially compromised the personal and financial information of individuals across Canada,” according to Montreal-based Concilia Services, which specializes in class action administration.

The settlement is still proposed and will need to be approved by the the Superior Court of Quebec, which is set to hear the case on June 3.

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Under the proposed settlement, Estée Lauder will pay $1,515,000 to resolve all claims and denies all allegations and liability. The parties agreed to settle to avoid the risk and expense of continued litigation, Concilia said.

Anyone whose private or financial information was held by Estée Lauder during the May 31, 2023, or July 12, 2023, data breaches or was notified by the company following the breach may be eligible for compensation.

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They may receive up to $5,000 for documented out-of-pocket losses because of the breaches.

If someone submits a valid claim without supporting documents around out-of-pocket losses could receive $150 if they were affected by one of the two incidents, or $300 if they were affected by both incidents.

“Payments may be increased proportionally if funds remain after all substantiated claims are paid or may be reduced proportionally if total approved claims exceed available funds,” the settlement notice said.

The claim form will be available on the settlement website after June 3 if the court approves the settlement.

Written objections to the settlement must be submitted by May 14, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. eastern time.

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