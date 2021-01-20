Shooting death in Edmonton on Sunday ruled a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The shooting death of a 49-year-old man in west Edmonton’s Britannia Youngstown neighbourhood on Sunday has been ruled a homicide, the Edmonton Police Service announced on Wednesday.

Police were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 105 Avenue and 157 Street at 6:15 a.m. When officers arrived, Dion William McCallum was found inside his home suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“He was at home with one of his family members at the time of the incident,” Staff Sgt. Brenda Dalziel said Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe the shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m.

McCallum was treated and taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The other person inside the home was not injured. Dalziel said that person was not able to provide a description of the shooter.

“That’s why we’re looking to the public for assistance.”

After an autopsy was performed on Tuesday, the Medical Examiner ruled McCallum died of a gunshot wound.

Police don’t believe McCallum was an intended target.

“It is alarming to find out through our investigation that… there is no reason for us to believe that Mr. McCallum was targeted at this time.”

In an effort to find out what led to the shooting, police are now looking for any information about the shooting and encourage anyone with surveillence video — including dashboard and doorbell footage.

According to Dalziel, there were 158 shooting incidents within the city of Edmonton in 2020. To date in 2021, there have already been eight.

“Public safety in the city of Edmonton is the priority of the Edmonton Police Service and we’re hoping that the public can assist us in this investigation.”

Information on this or any other crime can be submitted to the EPS by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

