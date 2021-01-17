Homicide detectives investigating after man killed in west Edmonton shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after a man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in west Edmonton.

Officers were called after a report of a weapons complaint in the area of 105 Avenue and 157 Street around 6:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man in a residence with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The Edmonton police homicide section is investigating and detectives are asking anyone with information or video footage of the Britannia Youngstown neighbourhood to come forward.

Anyone with information should call police at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.

