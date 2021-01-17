Menu

Crime

Homicide detectives investigating after man killed in west Edmonton shooting

By Allison Bench Global News
Edmonton police are investigating after a man died following a shooting on Jan. 17, 2021.
Edmonton police are investigating after a man died following a shooting on Jan. 17, 2021. Les Knight / Global News

Edmonton police are investigating after a man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in west Edmonton.

Officers were called after a report of a weapons complaint in the area of 105 Avenue and 157 Street around 6:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man in a residence with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Read more: Police search for suspect in south Edmonton New Year’s Eve shooting

The Edmonton police homicide section is investigating and detectives are asking anyone with information or video footage of the Britannia Youngstown neighbourhood to come forward.

Anyone with information should call police at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.

edmonton police serviceEdmonton crimeEdmonton homicideEdmonton Suspicious DeathWest Edmonton deathWest Edmonton crimeBritannia YoungstownBritannia Youngstown crime
