Crime

Drug bust nets big meth, fentanyl haul for Winnipeg cops

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 2:26 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Two Winnipeggers are behind bars after a drug bust on Friday afternoon, police said.

A Winnipeg police investigation by the guns and gangs unit at a Portage Avenue home led to the arrest of two adults — Aaron Robert Wilson, 37, and Hayley Maria Dawn Wolowich, 23 — who were picked up near Logan Avenue and Owena Street.

Read more: Man douses himself with lighter fluid, takes meth, asks officers to shoot him: Winnipeg police

Police said a search turned up 216 grams of meth, 28 grams of fentanyl, a stolen laptop, a stolen bike, and $50,000 in cash.

Both suspects are facing numerous drug and property-related offences.

Click to play video 'WInnipeg police make major drug bust' WInnipeg police make major drug bust
WInnipeg police make major drug bust – Oct 2, 2020

 

