Drug bust nets big meth, fentanyl haul for Winnipeg cops

Two Winnipeggers are behind bars after a drug bust on Friday afternoon, police said.
A Winnipeg police investigation by the guns and gangs unit at a Portage Avenue home led to the arrest of two adults — Aaron Robert Wilson, 37, and Hayley Maria Dawn Wolowich, 23 — who were picked up near Logan Avenue and Owena Street.
Police said a search turned up 216 grams of meth, 28 grams of fentanyl, a stolen laptop, a stolen bike, and $50,000 in cash.
Both suspects are facing numerous drug and property-related offences.
