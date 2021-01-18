Drug bust nets big meth, fentanyl haul for Winnipeg cops

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeggers are behind bars after a drug bust on Friday afternoon, police said.

A Winnipeg police investigation by the guns and gangs unit at a Portage Avenue home led to the arrest of two adults — Aaron Robert Wilson, 37, and Hayley Maria Dawn Wolowich, 23 — who were picked up near Logan Avenue and Owena Street.

Police said a search turned up 216 grams of meth, 28 grams of fentanyl, a stolen laptop, a stolen bike, and $50,000 in cash.

Both suspects are facing numerous drug and property-related offences.

