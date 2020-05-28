Menu

Crime

Man douses himself with lighter fluid, takes meth, asks officers to shoot him: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 1:40 pm
Updated May 28, 2020 1:42 pm
A Thunder Bay man is facing charges after police say he armed himself with a bat, took meth, doused himself with lighter fluid, and asked officers to shoot him Tuesday. File / Global News

A man from Northern Ontario is facing charges after Winnipeg police say he doused himself with lighter fluid and asked officers to shoot him while taking meth near Polo Park Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to Empress Street near Ellice Avenue around 2:30 p.m., where a man armed with a bat was reported to be acting erratically in the area.

When officers arrived police say the man was inside a nearby business on Ellice Avenue where he had doused himself with lighter fluid.

Police say officers spent 25 minutes trying to get the man to put down the bat, without success.

That’s when police say the man consumed a substance he said was meth and asked officers to shoot him. They say he also pulled out a lighter and motioned as if he was going to light it, still covered in lighter fluid.

With help from the tactical support team officers used a less-than-lethal projectile to take the man safely into custody a short time later, police say.

The man wasn’t seriously injured, but was taken to hospital due to drug intoxication, according to police.

Police say meth is believed to have played a role in the incident.

A 31-year-old man from Thunder Bay, Ont., was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

The man has been detained in custody.

