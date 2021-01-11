Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: New mobile data shows influx of shoppers ahead of Ontario lockdown

By Shallima Maharaj Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 9:43 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New data shows influx of shoppers ahead of Ontario-wide lockdown' Coronavirus: New data shows influx of shoppers ahead of Ontario-wide lockdown
WATCH ABOVE: Data from Environics Analytics shows the number of shoppers visiting Ontario shopping centres surged in the days ahead of the provincewide lockdown. Shallima Maharaj reports.

As the province continues to grapple with record-high COVID-19 case numbers, mobile data obtained by Environics Analytics points to a marked increase in travel during the week leading up to the lockdown.

Many regions now seeing the highest infection rates were among those with the most frequent travelers.

“We get a sample of consent-based anonymized mobile devices,” said Vito De Filippis, director of business development with Environics Analytics.

“We do use it to project the movement of people outside of their home postal codes, and into destinations like malls, attractions, retail shops.”

Read more: Ontario surpasses 5,000 total COVID-19-related deaths, adds 3,338 new coronavirus cases

It comes three weeks after the Ontario government announced a provincewide shutdown would commence on Boxing Day.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ford government came under great scrutiny for not taking that step sooner.

Now, according to Environics’ mobile tracking data, Ontario residents who were already under lockdown at the time used those last few days to shop until they had to stop.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“People were thinking that it was coming and there was a lot of mobility, specifically coming out of the regions of Toronto, York and Peel, to just get out and get their last-minute shopping done — maybe drop off presents at friends and families’ places,” said De Filippis.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'New restrictions looming as Ontario’s COVID-19 crisis grows dire' New restrictions looming as Ontario’s COVID-19 crisis grows dire

Some ventured a considerable distance to get those deals, descending on Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills and Mapleview in Burlington.

According to the data, 13,409 people from Toronto converged on the Oshawa Centre between Dec. 19 and 25. That number of shoppers marks a year-over-year increase of 155 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

“What I think this definitely shows is the timing, in terms of when these lockdowns happen, can have a big impact,” De Filippis said.

“Even just giving people the leeway of just a few days can create a massive amount of mobility.”

Read more: Ontario government not currently considering imposing curfew, sources say

The matter of mobility toward malls is not the biggest concern for infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch.

“If that mobility points in the direction of people were travelling around to visit friends or relatives and are going into other people’s homes without masks for holiday gatherings, that’s a much bigger problem,” he said.

Last week, a Leger poll found nearly half of those surveyed did visit with people outside of their household.

In the meantime, data from Environics shows mobility did decrease following the shutdown. However, the company is awaiting more recent data to see whether that continued.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus OntarioCOVID-19 OntarioCOVID-19 Shoppingenvironics analyticsCOVID-19 Ontario lockdownCOVID-19 Ontario malls
Flyers
More weekly flyers