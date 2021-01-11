Menu

Health

Ontario government not currently considering imposing curfew, sources say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video 'Ontario hospitals in ‘crisis’ as COVID-19 cases surge' Ontario hospitals in ‘crisis’ as COVID-19 cases surge
WATCH ABOVE: Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital, breaks down the dire situation at hospitals as Ontario sees record high COVID-19 infections.

Government sources say Ontario is not currently considering imposing a curfew.

Cabinet members are set to meet later Monday to discuss possible new measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, but a curfew is not on the table.

Over the weekend, sources told Global News that Ontario was considering imposing a curfew similar to Quebec’s.

Read more: Ontario surpasses 5,000 total COVID-19-related deaths, adds 3,338 new coronavirus cases

The government reportedly looked at the possibility of having the measures in place from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. It would have meant that most residents could not leave their properties during that time, with the exception of essential workers and some others.

On Saturday, a curfew came into effect in Quebec and is set to remain in place until Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday that an announcement regarding possible new measures will be made on Tuesday — the same day new COVID-19 modelling will be released.

Ford said officials worked on new recommendations throughout the weekend.

— With files from Travis Dhanraj

