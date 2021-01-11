Ontario government not currently considering imposing curfew, sources say

Send this page to someone via email

Government sources say Ontario is not currently considering imposing a curfew.

Cabinet members are set to meet later Monday to discuss possible new measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, but a curfew is not on the table.

Over the weekend, sources told Global News that Ontario was considering imposing a curfew similar to Quebec’s.

The government reportedly looked at the possibility of having the measures in place from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. It would have meant that most residents could not leave their properties during that time, with the exception of essential workers and some others.

On Saturday, a curfew came into effect in Quebec and is set to remain in place until Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday that an announcement regarding possible new measures will be made on Tuesday — the same day new COVID-19 modelling will be released.

Ford said officials worked on new recommendations throughout the weekend.

#BREAKING: Gov’t sources now tell me a curfew which was being considered for Ontario is now OFF the table. Cabinet is meeting today & @fordnation will announce additional measures tomorrow when modelling data is released #Onpoli #COVID19Ontario — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) January 11, 2021

— With files from Travis Dhanraj