Health

Ontario cabinet to meet Monday to consider new COVID-19 pandemic measures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2021 9:52 am
Click to play video 'Possible curfew in Ontario may not address root causes of coronavirus spread, experts say' Possible curfew in Ontario may not address root causes of coronavirus spread, experts say
WATCH ABOVE: Possible curfew in Ontario may not address root causes of coronavirus spread, experts say.

TORONTO — Ontario’s cabinet is set to meet later today to consider new measures to combat skyrocketing rates of COVID-19.

A government source says officials worked on new recommendations through the weekend that will be presented to cabinet tonight.

The meeting comes ahead of new COVID-19 projections that are set to be made public on Tuesday.

Premier Doug Ford has said the projections are very concerning and warned of “rough waters” ahead.

Read more: Ontario considering implementing curfew similar to Quebec’s, sources say

As of Sunday, the seven-day average for new infections was 3,546.

Officials in government and health-care have warned that the trend will worsen, putting strain on the health-care system.

Ford said Friday that the current provincewide lockdown could extend past January, along with new public health measures to respond to rising infections.

Meanwhile, elementary school students across northern Ontario returned to in-class learning Monday morning.

Read more: Premier Doug Ford warns of ‘turbulent waters’ ahead in fight against COVID-19

The northern portion of the province is allowed to return to school buildings as positivity rates for COVID-19 in that region are relatively low.

All students began their winter term with online learning this month and the government announced last week that students in southern Ontario will continue attending classes remotely until at least Jan. 25.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Saturday that the list of essential workers eligible for emergency child care would be expanded.

It now includes RCMP officers, custodial and clerical education workers and postal staff.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario restrictionsontario cabinet meetingontario new COVID-19 pandemic measures
