Health

Ontario considering implementing curfew similar to Quebec’s, sources say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Montreal anti-curfew protest met with strong police presence, 17 people given fines' Coronavirus: Montreal anti-curfew protest met with strong police presence, 17 people given fines
WATCH ABOVE: A few dozens of Montrealers marched through the streets of the Plateau-Mont-Royal area in open defiance of the 8 p.m. Quebec curfew. As Dan Spector reports, Montreal police say 17 people were tickets for breaking the rules.

Government sources tell Global News that Ontario is considering implementing a curfew similar to the one in Quebec.

The government is reportedly considering having the measures in place from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. It would mean that most residents could not leave their properties during that time.

Sources said there would be exemptions for essential workers and some others.

Read more: Curfew ‘best of the worst options’ as COVID-19 maintains hold on Canada: experts

In Quebec, a curfew came into effect on Saturday with violators facing fines of up to $6,000. It’s set to remain in effect until Feb. 8. There are exemptions for essential workers, people walking their dogs, and a few others.

Am emergency broadcast was sent throughout Quebec ahead of the curfew that read in part: “Citizens are prohibited from leaving their homes or yards between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., under penalty of fines. Police surveillance has been increased.”

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Francois Legault said the curfew is necessary to discourage mass gatherings which he said contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

Read more: ‘Most serious situation we’ve ever been in,’ Ford says as Ontario hits new COVID-19 case record

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford said “everything is on the table” when it comes to new efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We will have to look at more extreme measures,” Ford said.

Sources said the government has previously considered a curfew, but ultimately decided against it. It is unclear what decision will be made this time.

— With files from The Canadian Press, Daina Goldfinger, and Travis Dhanraj

Story continues below advertisement
An empty Turcot Interchange is shown in Montreal, Saturday, January 9, 2021. The Quebec government has imposed a curfew to help stop the spread of COVID-19 starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and lasting until February 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
An empty Turcot Interchange is shown in Montreal, Saturday, January 9, 2021. The Quebec government has imposed a curfew to help stop the spread of COVID-19 starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and lasting until February 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
