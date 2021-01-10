Ontario considering implementing curfew similar to Quebec’s, sources say

Government sources tell Global News that Ontario is considering implementing a curfew similar to the one in Quebec.
The government is reportedly considering having the measures in place from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. It would mean that most residents could not leave their properties during that time.
Sources said there would be exemptions for essential workers and some others.
In Quebec, a curfew came into effect on Saturday with violators facing fines of up to $6,000. It’s set to remain in effect until Feb. 8. There are exemptions for essential workers, people walking their dogs, and a few others.
Am emergency broadcast was sent throughout Quebec ahead of the curfew that read in part: “Citizens are prohibited from leaving their homes or yards between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., under penalty of fines. Police surveillance has been increased.”
Premier Francois Legault said the curfew is necessary to discourage mass gatherings which he said contribute to the spread of COVID-19.
Read more: ‘Most serious situation we’ve ever been in,’ Ford says as Ontario hits new COVID-19 case record
On Friday, Premier Doug Ford said “everything is on the table” when it comes to new efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
“We will have to look at more extreme measures,” Ford said.
Sources said the government has previously considered a curfew, but ultimately decided against it. It is unclear what decision will be made this time.
— With files from The Canadian Press, Daina Goldfinger, and Travis Dhanraj
Comments