Canucks to provide update after training camp paused over potential COVID-19 exposure

The Vancouver Canucks will be providing an update to the public Monday afternoon after a potential COVID-19 exposure sidelined their training camp.

The team resumed its training earlier Monday, following Sunday’s announcement that the camp was suspending practices and workouts because of the health scare.

The suspension came just days before the club’s season opener against the Edmonton Oilers.

Under the NHL’s COVID-19 plan, the Canucks will play all 56 games of their shortened season in an all-Canadian division.

The club is scheduled to play its first home game in Vancouver against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 20.

