Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Canucks to provide update after training camp paused over potential COVID-19 exposure

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 2:55 pm
Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green, top centre, prepares to begin practice during the NHL hockey team's training camp in Vancouver, on Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green, top centre, prepares to begin practice during the NHL hockey team's training camp in Vancouver, on Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

The Vancouver Canucks will be providing an update to the public Monday afternoon after a potential COVID-19 exposure sidelined their training camp.

The team resumed its training earlier Monday, following Sunday’s announcement that the camp was suspending practices and workouts because of the health scare.

Read more: Canucks pause training camp after ‘potential exposure of COVID-19’

The suspension came just days before the club’s season opener against the Edmonton Oilers.

Under the NHL’s COVID-19 plan, the Canucks will play all 56 games of their shortened season in an all-Canadian division.

The club is scheduled to play its first home game in Vancouver against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 20.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Canucks Training Camp Cancelled Due to Potential COVID-19 Exposure' Canucks Training Camp Cancelled Due to Potential COVID-19 Exposure
Canucks Training Camp Cancelled Due to Potential COVID-19 Exposure
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaNHLCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusVancouver CanucksCanucksNHL coronaviruscanucks coronavirusNHL covid
Flyers
More weekly flyers