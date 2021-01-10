Menu

Sports

Canucks pause training camp after ‘potential exposure of COVID-19’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 10, 2021 2:21 pm
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in the gears of the Vancouver Canucks’ training camp.

On Sunday, just days before their Jan. 13 season opener against the Edmonton Oilers, the club said it had cancelled practices and workouts.

Read more: Vancouver Canucks get the go-ahead to play home games in B.C.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19,” the Canucks organization said on Twitter.

It said it would release further details about scheduling later Sunday.

The Canucks aren’t the first NHL team to have their schedule potentially impacted by the virus.

On Friday, the NHL said it was “reviewing and revising” the Dallas Stars’ schedule after six players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: B.C. to say whether Canucks will play in Vancouver ‘soon,’ says health minister

The Columbus Blue Jackets “held a number of players” out of practice on Friday, also “out of an abundance of caution” following the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Following a potential exposure, the Pittsburgh Penguins also cancelled their practice on Saturday.

READ MORE: B.C. year in review 2020: How COVID-19 changed the face of sports

Under the NHL’s COVID-19 plan, the Canucks will play all 56 games of their shortened season in an all-Canadian division.

The club is scheduled to play its first home game in Vancouver against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 20.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
