Canucks pause training camp after ‘potential exposure of COVID-19’

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in the gears of the Vancouver Canucks’ training camp.

On Sunday, just days before their Jan. 13 season opener against the Edmonton Oilers, the club said it had cancelled practices and workouts.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19,” the Canucks organization said on Twitter.

It said it would release further details about scheduling later Sunday.

2:46 Province allows Canucks to play home games in Vancouver Province allows Canucks to play home games in Vancouver

The Canucks aren’t the first NHL team to have their schedule potentially impacted by the virus.

On Friday, the NHL said it was “reviewing and revising” the Dallas Stars’ schedule after six players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Columbus Blue Jackets “held a number of players” out of practice on Friday, also “out of an abundance of caution” following the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

2:39 Rogers Arena marks 25th anniversary Rogers Arena marks 25th anniversary – Sep 19, 2020

Following a potential exposure, the Pittsburgh Penguins also cancelled their practice on Saturday.

Under the NHL’s COVID-19 plan, the Canucks will play all 56 games of their shortened season in an all-Canadian division.

The club is scheduled to play its first home game in Vancouver against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 20.