Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 11

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday,

Toronto’s Porter Airlines updates restart date to March 29

Toronto’s Porter Airlines says it has set its new restart date to March 29 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, marking over a year that the company has suspended operations.

The company suspended operations in March 2020 due to COVID-19 and has since changed restart dates numerous times.

“With the introduction of vaccines, we are more optimistic about determining a date in the near-term to reintroduce flights than at any point since the pandemic began,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 3,338 new cases on Monday.

Of those:

931 were in Toronto

531 were in Peel Region

241 were in York Region

143 were in Durham Region

81 were in Halton Region

Ontario surpasses 5,000 total COVID-19-related deaths, adds 3,338 new coronavirus cases

Ontario is reporting 3,338 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 219,120.

The death toll in the province has risen to 5,012 — surpassing the 5,000 death milestone — after 29 more deaths were reported.

Ontario reported a record high in hospitalizations as there are 1,563 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 80 from the previous day), with 387 patients in an intensive care unit (down by one) and 268 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by two). The government said 46,403 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 2,756 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,980 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 13 deaths. Ten virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 252 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of seven from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,502 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,260 active cases among staff — up by 70 cases and up by 24 cases, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.