Canada
January 11 2021 2:47pm
01:40

Coronavirus: Toronto not considering city-wide curfew at this time, top doctor says

After reports emerged that an Ontario-wide curfew is currently off the table, Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa on Monday said the city wouldn’t be considering its own curfew at this time either because there’s not enough evidence to support efficacy of one to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The doctor stressed the importance of following current public health measures such as maintaining physical distancing and staying home.

