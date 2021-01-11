Coronavirus: Toronto’s Porter Airlines updates restart date to March 29

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s Porter Airlines says it has set its new restart date to March 29, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, marking over a year that the company has suspended operations.

The company suspended operations in March 2020 due to COVID-19 and has since changed restart dates numerous times.

“With the introduction of vaccines, we are more optimistic about determining a date in the near-term to reintroduce flights than at any point since the pandemic began,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines.

The company said a further update will be provided once a clearer status of COVID-19 and travel restrictions are provided by the government.

“More time is needed to assess the vaccine’s influence on current travel restrictions and when it is appropriate to begin operations again. We expect to establish a timeline for this to happen in the first part of 2021,” said Deluce.

