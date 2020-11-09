Toronto’s Porter Airlines pushes back restart date again to February 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s Porter Airlines says it is once again pushing back its restart date amid the coronavirus pandemic to Feb. 11, 2021.

The company suspended operations back in March due to COVID-19 and has since changed restart dates numerous times.

“Deferring service until 2021 is not a decision we anticipated having to make as COVID-19 emerged early this year,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines, in a statement Monday. “Every delay to restarting flights has the greatest effect on our team members, who are eager to do their part to help serve customers under safe conditions.

“Unfortunately, the continued and cumulative effects of restrictive travel advisories, border closures and quarantines have suffocated travel demand to the point that a return to sustainable levels of passenger traffic is highly unlikely in 2020.”

The new date of February, according to Porter, allows for the possible development of better rapid testing of the virus, which will hopefully have the government lift its restrictions that are currently in place for travel, which includes a 14-day mandatory quarantine.