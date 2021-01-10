Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 10

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

Ontario considering implementing curfew: sources

Government sources tell Global News that Ontario is considering implementing a curfew similar to the one in Quebec.

The government is reportedly considering having the measures in place from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. It would mean that most residents could not leave their properties during that time.

Sources said there would be exemptions for essential workers and some others.

2:06 Coronavirus: Montreal anti-curfew protest met with strong police presence, 17 people given fines Coronavirus: Montreal anti-curfew protest met with strong police presence, 17 people given fines

Status of cases in the GTA

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported a total of 3,945 new cases on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those:

1,160 were in Toronto

641 were in Peel Region

357 were in York Region

190 were in Durham Region

118 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 3,900 new cases, 61 deaths

Ontario reported 3,945 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 215,782.

It marks one of the largest single-day increases in cases in Ontario since the pandemic began. On Friday, 4,249 cases were reported, though around 450 of those were part of a data backlog.

Sixty-one additional deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,983.

More than 62,300 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 8,501,611 tests and 39,362 remain under investigation.

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 15 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,967 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 15. There are currently 245 outbreaks in long-term care homes, an increase of 17.

Story continues below advertisement

7:40 Canada buying up vaccines ‘as quickly as we can’: LeBlanc Canada buying up vaccines ‘as quickly as we can’: LeBlanc