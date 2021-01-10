Ontario reports more than 3,900 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 3,945 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 215,782.

It marks one of the largest single-day increases in Ontario since the pandemic began. On Friday, 4,249 cases were reported, though around 450 of those were part of a data backlog.

“Locally, there are 1,160 new cases in Toronto, 641 in Peel, 357 in York Region, 223 in Windsor-Essex County and 220 in Waterloo,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Sixty-one additional deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,983.

A total of 180,720 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved.

More than 62,300 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 8,501,611 tests and 39,362 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 6.2 per cent, which is up from Saturday, when it was 5.3 per cent, and up from last Sunday, when it was 5.6 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,483 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 26), with 388 in intensive care (up by six), and 266 on a ventilator (up by 22).

However, the province noted that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit their daily bed census for Sunday’s report — as is often the case on weekends — likely causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

105,330 people are male

109,076 people are female

28,080 people are 19 and under

78,717 people are 20 to 39

62,258 people are 40 to 59

31,179 people are 60 to 79

15,495 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,967 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 15. There are currently 245 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There are 1,432 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,236 among staff.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 113,246 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.

