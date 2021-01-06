Guelph reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 198

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the city’s total to 1,495 cases.

Active cases in the city fell by 15 from the previous day to 198, which includes three people being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Guelph saw a good day when it came to recoveries with another 49 resolved cases, raising that total to 1,282.

The city’s death toll stands at 15, with the most recent death related to the virus reported on Monday.

According to public health’s online portal, Guelph’s cumulative case count has more than doubled in one month, since 730 total cases were reported on Dec. 5.

Public health began administering COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday with five scheduled appointments. Another 250 appointments were scheduled for Thursday.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported eight new cases on Wednesday, raising its total confirmed cases to 610.

Active cases increased by one from the previous day to 74. The active case count includes four people in the hospital, which is two more than the previous day.

Seven more people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 530. The death toll of six has not changed since Dec. 23.

COVID-19 outbreaks

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Heritage River Retirement Home in Elora where one staff member has tested positive.

Two outbreaks at Caressant Care in Arthur that were declared last month continue to grow with more than 29 residents and 17 staff members testing positive for the virus.

An outbreak at St. Joseph’s Health Centre was declared over on Tuesday.

There are now 10 active COVID-19 outbreaks among long-term care and retirement homes in Guelph and Wellington County.

