1st COVID-19 vaccines administered in Guelph, mass rollout begins this week

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has officially begun its COVID-19 vaccine rollout with the first shots administered on Wednesday morning.

Programs manager of Shelburne Long-Term Care Sarah Ricci was the first in line to get vaccinated with the Pfizer shot at public health’s head office in Guelph on Chancellors Way.

The facility was hit hard by an outbreak last spring that resulted in at least 20 deaths among residents.

“It was difficult but we had huge support from our community, our families and our staff,” Ricci said after receiving her shot.

As of Wednesday, Ricci said the facility is reporting no confirmed cases of the disease.

She was one of five employees of the home to receive a shot as public health planned to launch its mass rollout on Thursday with 250 appointments scheduled.

They hope to ramp that up to 500 daily appointments by next week.

All of the Pfizer vaccines will be administered at public health’s facility in Guelph for now due to difficulties storing them at -70 C.

Ricci said she was excited to find out that she would be among the first to get a vaccine in the region.

“We were raring to go and get this done so we can lead the way for everybody else,” she said.

More to come…