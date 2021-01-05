Menu

Health

COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Guelph after confusion over delivery date

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 12:12 pm
Two new studies suggest setting aside doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to ensure the first recipients get their second shot, as some provinces are doing, is not a good idea – Dec 24, 2020

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer has arrived in Guelph after there was some confusion over when they would be delivered.

The delivery was made at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, public health said in a statement.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared after 4 Guelph police members test positive

It had announced last week that nearly 1,000 doses would arrive on Monday morning with vaccinations beginning immediately.

But on the scheduled delivery date, public health announced the shipment had been delayed due to transportation issues and would not arrive until Friday at the very latest.

The reported delay meant public health had to reschedule roughly 500 vaccine appointments for long-term care and retirement home staff.

But Pfizer says there was never a delay, but an apparent miscommunication instead.

The drug manufacturer said the delivery date was always Tuesday and public health may have received incorrect information from the province.

Despite the mixup, medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer said the delivery is tremendous news.

“I’m grateful for Pfizer’s ongoing support in ensuring we could begin vaccinations as soon as possible,” she said in a statement.

“The distribution of this vaccine on a global scale is a tremendous logistical challenge and it’s clear Pfizer is taking all possible steps to make this process as smooth and as quick as possible.”

Read more: Ontario government defends rollout of COVID-19 vaccines amid criticism

Public health officials said a partial day of vaccinations will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and the full vaccine rollout will begin on Thursday.

The health authority also covers Wellington and Dufferin counties, but due to logical issues with the Pfizer vaccine, all doses will be administered in Guelph.

