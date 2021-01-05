New Brunswick reports 27 new coronavirus cases, all zones returning to orange phase

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the largest single-day case spike in the province throughout the pandemic, with active cases being reported in every region in the province.

“A new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has arrived in New Brunswick,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, at a COVID-19 briefing.

She said this not a good situation and that several of the clusters include individuals who went to holiday gatherings and to work while symptomatic.

As a result, more cases are expected in the coming days due to the holiday season and New Year’s Eve spread.

According to the province, the nine cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are of an individual 19 and under; six people 20-29; an individual 30-39; and an individual 50-59.

The three cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are of an individual 19 and under; an individual 40-49; and an individual 90 and over.

The 11 cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are that of two people 19 and under; an individual 20-29; two people 30-39; two people 40-49; three people 50-59; and an individual 60-69.

The two cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are of an individual 20-29; and an individual 50-59.

The two cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are of two people in their 50s.

“All cases are self-isolating and under investigation,” the province said.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 662 and 572 have recovered. There have been nine deaths, and the number of active cases is 80.

The province said one patient is hospitalized and is in an intensive care unit. As of Tuesday, 155,253 tests have been conducted.

Premier Blaine Higgs, who was also at the briefing, said the entire province will step back into the orange COVID-19 recovery phase Tuesday at midnight, as recommended by Public Health.

The orange phase in New Brunswick’s plan attempts to balance the reopening of businesses with the prevention of a resurgence in coronavirus transmission.

However, the province notes that the orange phase also indicates a “significant risk that COVID-19 is no longer under control in the province.”

Wearing face masks is mandatory in indoor public spaces during the orange phase. Masks are to be worn in outdoor public spaces when physical distancing of two metres cannot be maintained.

Under the orange phase, New Brunswickers are restricted to a single household bubble which can be extended to caregivers or to an immediate family member that is in need of assistance or support.

As an example, even though groups are allowed out into restaurants, they may not sit with people from another household bubble.

The province says that essential travel is only recommended in and out of orange zones. However, people can continue to travel within the province for work, school, essential errands and medical appointments.

Non-urgent medical procedures are permitted during this phase.

Higgs said the spike in cases is “indeed alarming,” adding that the province will be increasing checks on those in self-isolation.

He said 6,430 residents were in self-isolation as of Monday after holiday travel, and that the number was as high as 8,000.

“It is imperative that if you have travelled you must self-isolate for a full 14 days and avoid contact with other people to help prevent transmission of the virus prior to developing symptoms or at the earliest stage of illness,” said Russell.

