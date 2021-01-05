Green party leader says Maritime Bus service reductions will reduce access to healthcare

Maritime Bus announced Tuesday that it will reduce service within New Brunswick in an effort to minimize operating costs impacted by COVID-19.

According to David Coon, the Leader of New Brunswick’s Green Party and MLA for Fredericton-South, this change will substantially reduce access to health care services for New Brunswickers of modest means.

“Public transportation is an essential service for anyone who cannot afford to own a car or is unable to drive,” said Coon in a statement. “I am calling on Premier Higgs to join with his colleagues in Nova Scotia and PEI to negotiate a contribution agreement that will keep the buses on our roads, just as Premiers King and McNeil already have done.”

In a statement, Maritime Bus Founder Mike Cassidy said that from March 2020, when the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak took hold, the company has seen the operating costs to be consistently higher than revenue, which has forced him to reduce the kilometres travelled within New Brunswick.

The changes to the schedule are as follows:

Service between Campbellton and Moncton – service halted

Service between Fredericton and Edmundston – service halted

Service between Fredericton and Saint John – service modified

Service between Fredericton and Moncton – service modified

Plans to connect the Maritime Region through to Quebec and Ontario – postponed

Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton through to PEI and Nova Scotia – service maintained

These changes are effective midnight on Jan. 15, the company said.

According to Coon, bus service will only continue between Sackville, Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton as part of agreements with PEI and Nova Scotia to ensure their citizens continue to have access to New Brunswick’s regional hospitals and rehabilitation centres like the Moncton-based Centre of Excellence of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder or the Fredericton-based Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation.

“Islanders and Haligonians will be able to take the bus to Moncton, Saint John or Fredericton for treatment, but if you live in Campbellton, Miramichi, Edmundston or Perth-Andover, you’re going to have to hitch-hike, if you can’t drive, in order to access cancer treatment, cardiac care or specialized rehabilitation services,” Coon said.

Cassidy said that he wants to take “the high road” by staying in business until the company is back to the new normal of people travelling again.

“When certain stakeholders and political decision-makers are in a better place and a better frame of mind to make impactful social community decisions, … it goes without saying Maritime Bus optimistically hopes public bus transportation will be a key strategic component in future community connectivity discussions,” he added.