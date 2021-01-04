Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 4

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 12:41 pm
Click to play video 'Over 60 deaths from COVID-19 at LTC home in Toronto' Over 60 deaths from COVID-19 at LTC home in Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: At least 60 seniors have died during a COVID-19 outbreak at Tendercare Living Centre in Toronto as families call for government accountability. Morganne Campbell has the details.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday.

Toronto health care worker is 1st in province to receive two doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Anita Quidangen was given her second shot today at Toronto’s University Health Network.

Quidangen says she hopes others will follow in her footsteps as the province continues its rollout of two COVID-19 vaccines.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who was present as Quidangen and four others were set to receive their second dose, acknowledged there have been “a few bumps in the road” in the province’s immunization campaign.

But he says the program is ramping up and there should be a “significant difference” in the next few weeks.

Read more: Health-care worker is 1st in Ontario to receive 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 3,270 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Trending Stories

Of those:

  • 917 were in Toronto
  • 581 were in Peel Region
  • 389 were in York Region
  • 122 were in Durham Region
  • 70 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports nearly 3,300 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,270 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 194,232.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,679 as 29 more deaths were reported.

The government said 39,121 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 2,074 from the previous day.

Read more: Ontario reports nearly 3,300 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,795 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 14 deaths.

There are 219 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of 12 from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,160 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,140 active cases among staff — up by 20 cases and up by 10 cases, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
