N.B. police issue public safety alert over suspected drug overdose spike in capital

Police in New Brunswick’s capital have issued a public safety alert over a spike in suspected drug overdoses this week.
The Fredericton Police Force says it responded to about 17 calls related to suspected overdoses between Wednesday and Friday morning.
In a post to social media, police say some incidents have involved multiple people experiencing suspected overdoses at the same time.
While police say the number of calls is approximate, they’ve continued receiving more calls throughout Friday.
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In April, Fredericton police warned of a dramatic spike in drug overdoses they say highlight a concerning trend.
At the time, investigators said the overdoses were linked to the supply of illicit drugs in the community.
Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
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