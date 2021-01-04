Ontario reports nearly 3,300 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 3,270 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 194,232.

Monday’s case count is an increase from Sunday’s at 2,964 new infections. On Saturday, 3,363 cases were reported which was a single-day record in the province.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 917 cases were recorded in Toronto, 581 were in Peel Region, 389 in York Region, 246 in Windsor-Essex County, 131 in Ottawa, 126 in Waterloo and 122 in Durham Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 100 new cases.

Read more: Students return to virtual school as part of Ontario lockdown measures

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,679 as 29 more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has 1,190 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 192 from the previous day), with 333 patients in an intensive care unit (up by four) and 194 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 34).

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, 42,419 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Ontarians, an increase of 4,808 doses from the previous day.

The government said 39,121 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 19,683 tests awaiting results. A total of 8,142,953 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Ontario is reporting 3,270 cases of #COVID19 and over 39,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 917 new cases in Toronto, 581 in Peel, 389 in York Region, 246 in Windsor-Essex County and 131 in Ottawa. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 4, 2021

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Monday was 9.1 per cent, up from Sunday’s at 5.6 and up from one week ago at 8.6 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 164,775 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,074 from the previous day.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 24,778 — an all-time high, up from the previous day at 23,611, and up from last Monday at 19,612.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

94,976 people are male — an increase of 1,542 cases.

98,034 people are female — an increase of 1,692 cases.

25,093 people are 19 and under — an increase of 380 cases.

70,712 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 1,238 cases.

56,097 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 979 cases.

28,112 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 495 cases.

14,168 people are 80 and over — an increase of 177 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,795 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 14 deaths.

There are 219 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of 12 from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,160 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,140 active cases among staff — up by 20 cases and up by 10 cases, respectively, in the last day.

Story continues below advertisement