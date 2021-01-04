Menu

Comments

Health

Health-care worker is 1st in Ontario to receive 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford thanks health care workers across Ontario as 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose administered' Coronavirus: Ford thanks health care workers across Ontario as 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose administered
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke alongside other health officials at University Health Network's Michener Institute of Education in Toronto on Monday, where health-care workers were receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Ford thanked health workers “right across the province” and added that “we see light at the end of the tunnel.”

TORONTO — An Ontario health-care worker is the first person in the province to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anita Quidangen was given her second shot today at Toronto’s University Health Network.

Quidangen says she hopes others will follow in her footsteps as the province continues its rollout of two COVID-19 vaccines.

Read more: Ontario reports nearly 3,300 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who was present as Quidangen and four others were set to receive their second dose, acknowledged there have been “a few bumps in the road” in the province’s immunization campaign.

But he says the program is ramping up and there should be a “significant difference” in the next few weeks.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday night, the province says 42,419 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario. Of those, 4,808 doses were administered Sunday.

Ontario is reporting 3,270 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 29 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
