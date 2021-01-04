Health-care worker is 1st in Ontario to receive 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — An Ontario health-care worker is the first person in the province to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anita Quidangen was given her second shot today at Toronto’s University Health Network.

Quidangen says she hopes others will follow in her footsteps as the province continues its rollout of two COVID-19 vaccines.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who was present as Quidangen and four others were set to receive their second dose, acknowledged there have been “a few bumps in the road” in the province’s immunization campaign.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

But he says the program is ramping up and there should be a “significant difference” in the next few weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday night, the province says 42,419 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario. Of those, 4,808 doses were administered Sunday.

Ontario is reporting 3,270 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 29 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

We are pleased to announce that @UHN has given the second dose of the @Pfizer @BioNTech_Group #COVID19 Vaccine to healthcare workers from the Rekai Centres in Toronto. The healthcare workers were among the first in Canada to receive the vaccine at UHN's @MichenerInst on Dec. 14. pic.twitter.com/cnRhxzlBGX — University Health Network (@UHN) January 4, 2021