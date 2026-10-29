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Health

Specialist shortage persists as Manitoba gains ground on doctor recruitment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2026 3:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More doctors in Manitoba'
More doctors in Manitoba
RELATED: More doctors in Manitoba – Sep 10, 2026
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A new report from the organization that represents doctors in Manitoba suggests the province continues to close the gap on physician recruitment.

But Doctors Manitoba says more work is needed to attract specialists and find physicians in rural areas.

Annual data from Doctors Manitoba shows the province now has 235 physicians for every 100,000 residents.

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The organization says that’s a 4.5 per cent increase compared with the previous year and comes close to the national average.

The report found that Manitoba is short 217 specialists, which amounts to 90 per cent of the overall doctor shortage.

Doctors Manitoba says these shortages contribute to longer waits for consultations, tests and surgeries.

Click to play video: 'More than 4.7K health-care workers hired in Manitoba since 2023: province'
More than 4.7K health-care workers hired in Manitoba since 2023: province

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