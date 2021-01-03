Winnipeg man in his 30s among 5 Manitoba deaths from COVID-19 Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials advise five additional deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported Sunday.

Those deaths are:

A man in his 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

A man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Lions Housing Centres Personal Care Home

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 10.5 per cent provincially and 11.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 101 new cases of the virus have been identified. However, one case was removed due to data correction and brings the net new cases to 100 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 25,126.

5 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

12 cases in the Northern health region

8 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

12 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

64 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also shows there are 4,461 known active cases and 19,982 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 244 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 95 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 339 hospitalizations.

There are 34 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as seven people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 41 ICU patients.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 683.

Laboratory testing numbers show 995 tests were completed Saturday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 426,105.

An outbreak has been declared over at the St. Anthony’s General Hospital Acute Care Inpatient Unit in The Pas.