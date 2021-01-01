A look inside the RBC Convention Centre COVID-19 vaccination centre

Send this page to someone via email

The province is getting ready to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations with a move to the RBC Convention Centre.

On Friday, Premier Brian Pallister and members of the media got a behind the scenes look at the new vaccine super site.

Manitobans got a look at the province’s new COVID-19 vaccination centre at Winnipeg’s Convention Centre, Friday, January 1, 2021. The centre will be opening Monday and will inoculate 900-1200 people in it’s first week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Starting Monday, people will be vaccinated at the convention centre instead of at the University of Manitoba’s Rady Faculty of Health Sciences on the Bannatyne campus.

The convention centre’s vaccination site is set up so there is physical distancing at every stop.

People arriving at the centre for their dose will be guided through stations in different rooms, covering everything from signing in, waiting and receiving the vaccine.

So far, about 3,400 vaccine doses have been administered here in the province — about 500 of those are second doses.

Thousands of appointments have already been made for next week.

Meanwhile there are more than three thousand appointments still available for eligible health care workers.

Those are people who:

Work in critical care units

Work in long-term care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1972 (changed from 1969)

Work in acute care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1972 (changed from 1969)

Assigned to a COVID-19 immunization clinic or testing site

The phone line is open to eligible health-care workers from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until all spaces are filled.

Everyone is being asked not to call to make an appointment unless they meet the eligibility criteria.

For those with an appointment, the entry is at the main doors on York Avenue at the RBC Convention Centre, and free indoor parking is included in the main convention centre parkade.

In order to limit crowding, and keep an even flow of immunizations, people are asked not to show up any more than 15 minutes before their appointment time.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister got a look at the province’s new COVID-19 vaccination centre at Winnipeg’s Convention Centre, Friday, January 1, 2021. The centre will be opening Monday and will inoculate 900-1200 people in it’s first week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.