World

Pope Francis criticizes people travelling to escape coronavirus lockdowns

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 3, 2021 8:44 am
Pope Francis arrives to lead his weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on October 21, 2020.
Pope Francis arrives to lead his weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on October 21, 2020. VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

Pope Francis condemned on Sunday people who had gone abroad on holiday to escape coronavirus lockdowns, saying they needed to show greater awareness of the suffering of others.

Speaking after his weekly noon blessing, Francis said he had read newspaper reports of people catching flights to flee government curbs and seek fun elsewhere.

Read more: Christmas a sign of hope amid coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis says

“They didn’t think about those who were staying at home, of the economic problems of many people who have been hit hard by the lockdown, of the sick people. (They thought) only about going on holiday and having fun,” the pope said.

“This really saddened me,” he said in a video address from the library of the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace.

The traditional Angelus blessing is normally given from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, but it was moved indoors to prevent any crowds gathering and limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We don’t know what 2021 will reserve for us, but what all of us can do together is make a bit more of an effort to take care of each other. There is the temptation to take care only of our own interests,” he added.

Many countries have imposed strict restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has killed more than 84 million people worldwide, according to the latest Reuters tally.

