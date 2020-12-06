Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Christmas a sign of hope amid coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis says

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 6, 2020 9:38 am
Pope Francis leaves after celebrating a Corpus Domini Mass, inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Pope Francis leaves after celebrating a Corpus Domini Mass, inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Sunday, June 14, 2020. (Tiziana Fabi/Pool Photo via AP)

Pope Francis says the Christmas season provides reason for hope amid the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.

During his Sunday blessing, Francis noted that the Vatican’s Christmas tree had gone up last week in St. Peter’s Square, and that work is underway to build the life-size Nativity scene next to it.

Read more: Pope revamps Vatican financial intelligence after scandals, corruption probes

Pointing to the tree from his studio window over the square, Francis said such symbols of Christmas “are signs of hope, especially in this difficult period.”

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He urged the faithful to recall the true meaning of Christmas — the birth of Jesus — and lend a hand to the neediest. He said: “There’s no pandemic, there’s no crisis that can extinguish this light.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Pope Francis leads mass with new cardinals' Pope Francis leads mass with new cardinals
Pope Francis leads mass with new cardinals – Nov 29, 2020

The Vatican hasn’t released the pope’s Christmas schedule, but he usually celebrates a Christmas Eve Mass and then offers a blessing on Christmas Day. The Vatican’s liturgical services are being held without the general public present because of COVID-19.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaChristmasPope Franciscoronavirus christmaschristmas coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers